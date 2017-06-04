Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Dramatic ‘Family Boot Camp’ Video Reaction On Instagram

In promoting her latest reality TV show, Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett took to social media sharing an absolutely dramatic and hilarious gif.

In the post we see Kendra having an intense reaction to something that was said, and while we don’t know exactly what was happening in the scene, the reaction is just as good.

Kendra hilariously captioned the post: “I have no idea why I made this face expression but I’ll def be reminded on tonight’s episode of #FamilyBootCamp 9|8c on @wetv 🤣.”

Check out the post below:

I have no idea why I made this face expression but I’ll def be reminded on tonight’s episode of #FamilyBootCamp 9|8c on @wetv 🤣 A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Jun 2, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

Meanwhile, Kendra On Top is back for another season — and so is the drama!

In a sneak peek clip at Season 6, Kendra Wilkinson Baskett is not a happy camper and all fingers point to her estranged mom, Patti Wilkinson.

“Do you remember that tell-all book my mom wanted to write?” the former Playboy model asks a friend. “She said she’s going to write it.”

The clip then cuts to Patti discussing the book with Kendra’s estranged brother, Colin.

“You’re playing a dangerous game,” he warns his mother.

“I don’t care!” Patti, who has her sights set on the money she could make from publishing a tell-all, snaps back at Colin.

Check out the clip below:

