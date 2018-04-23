Kendra Wilkinson’s Dog Dies Weeks After Filing for Divorce From Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson is not having a great 2018. Just weeks after filing for divorce from Hank Baskett, the former reality TV star’s dog Martini died.

On Monday, Wilkinson posted a heartbreaking tribute to Martini on Instagram with a gallery of photos.

“Martini has been by my side for 16 years. We will miss her,” the 32-year-old Wilkinson wrote. “This is one dog that has seen [and] been through it all. Lol from San Diego to the Playboy Mansion to the east coast to Calabasas. I can say she lived her best life.”

Martini’s death came less than two years after Wilkinson’s other dog, Raskal, died. Raskal was 13 years old when he was put on live support and later put down, reports The Daily Mail.

“Goodbye my most loyal friend I’ve ever had. You’ve been with me through it all. #RIPRaskal,” Wilkinson wrote in August 2016.

Martini’s death could not have come at a worse time for Wilkinson. On April 6, she filed for divorce from her husband, a former football player. The couple have two children, 8-year-old Hank IV and 3-year-old Alijah Mary. They are reportedly still living together and Baskett has been open about the possibility of a reconciliation.

“I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes, but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile,” Wilkinson wrote on Instagram about the split.

She continued, “Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewellery but our hearts will always be real.”

Wilkinson and Barrett married in 2009 at the Playboy Mansion. In 2014, their relationship was tested by rumors that Baskett had an affair with a transgender model while Wilkinson was still pregnant with Alijah.

In March, a source told PEOPLE Wilkinson was “devastated” by the affair, which forever changed their relationship.

“At first she was just confused and had a lot of questions and went through an extreme rollercoaster of emotions. It didn’t matter who it was. All that mattered was that he was unfaithful to her and to their family,” the source told PEOPLE, adding that Wilkinson “was totally blindsided and she never thought in a million years Hank could make a decision that would hurt her so deeply.”

The former Playboy model toplined her own reality series Kendra, and its follow-up, Kendra On Top.