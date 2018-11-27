Kendra Wilkinson ‘Dating’ Herself After Divorce From Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson is “falling in love” all over again following her divorce from Hank Baskett.

The 33-year-old Kendra on Top star took to Instagram Monday night to update her fans on her love life, revealing that seven months after her split with her ex-husband, she is seeing someone new: herself.

“Been dating myself lately. Getting to know myself and even falling in love,” she captioned the sun-filled photo of herself. “Love and happiness is real without waiting on someone or something to do it for you.”

“Been taking a lot of patience, empathy, and discipline,” she continued. “Well, except with the d— head I flipped off on the road the other day…”

“Life is too beautiful and precious to wait for someone or something to “make” you smile. Getting this dating myself thing down,” she later added on Twitter alongside the same Instagram photo.

Wilkinson and Baskett, who share 8-year-old Hank Randall IV and 4-year-old Alijah Mary, filed for divorce in April, citing irreconcilable differences. That same month, Wilkinson broke the news to fans in a post on social media.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she wrote. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy and never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

In early October, Wilkinson announced they had settled details of the divorce.

“Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal,” she tweeted at the time. “I gave it all I got. Truly did. I’m beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol.”

Wilkinson and Baskett wed at the Playboy mansion in 2009, though just years later, in 2014, their marriage was rocked by scandal when Baskett allegedly cheated on her with another model.

Following their split, Wilkinson told fans that she was choosing to focus on her “mental, emotional and physical well-being.” A source claimed at the time that she was “just trying to deal with life and trying to figure everything out” and was “not even thinking about dating.” However, in September, rumors circulated that she had a new man in her life after she was linked to businessman Frankie Conti, who she allegedly met at The Golf Classic Celebrity Golf Outing by The Glenlivet.