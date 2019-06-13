Kendra Wilkinson Celebrates Birthday After ‘Crazy Roller Coaster Ride’ Year

Following a “crazy roller coaster ride” of a year, Kendra Wilkinson is appreciating the simple gifts of life as she celebrates her 34th birthday.

The former Girls Next Door star took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 11, to pen an empowering message as she prepared to ring in a new year of life following her highly publicized and emotional divorce from NFL wide receiver Hank Baskett.

In the post, Wilkinson showed off her birthday celebrations, which included a pizza party with her children, Hank Baskett IV, 9 and Alijah, 4.

“Having a great birthday week so far. Giving myself gifts that can never be refunded and always appreciated,” Wilkinson captioned the series of photos. “34 years of life… definitely been a crazy roller coaster ride and full of ups and downs but today I’m upside down laughing and smiling. Choosing to just enjoy the moment and soak in the sun and love.”

“Thank you for your bday wishes they mean a lot to me!” she concluded.

Fans of the former Playboy model were quick to take to the comments to join in on the special occasion.

“Happy birthday beauty! Sending you lots of love!!!” one person wrote.

“Happy birthday to the most down to earth celeb out there!” another added. “You’re an amazing mom, and a true idol!”

“The happiest of birthdays to one hell of a badass mom!” commented a third. “You have been a glowing example to your kids and your commitment to them goes without question. May your birthday week be filled with love and celebration.”

Wilkinson’s birthday celebrations come in the wake of her divorce from Baskett, whom she had married in 2009. The former Playboy model and her NFL player husband finalized their divorce in February after she filed to dissolve their marriage in April 2018, citing irreconcilable differences and listing the date of separation as January 1, 2018.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” Wilkinson wrote at the time. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

The former couple have agreed to split joint legal and physical custody of their two children.