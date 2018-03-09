UPDATE: Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Office Slapped With an Eviction Notice Due to Miscommunication

[UPDATE, March 9]: After news of the eviction notice went viral, a rep for West 24-27 Reality LLC, the leasing company that represents 24 West 27th St., the building where Kendall+Kylie have their New York showroom released this statement Friday:

“The Kendall+Kylie showroom in NY has not been issued an eviction notice by our company. There was a miscommunication due to a change in invoice procedures that lead to this confusion. We apologize for any negative press the Kendall + Kylie brand has received, they have always been respectful and in good standing tenants.”

Kendall and Kylie Jenner might be young and rich, but they’re also not paying their rent.

According to The Shade Room, which captured pictures of everything that went down, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians sisters were served with an eviction notice on the door of the New York office for their clothing line Kendall + Kylie Wednesday.

The reality celebs, just 20 and 22 years old, are worth a combined $68 million, estimates TIME, but owed more than $57,000 in unpaid rent according to the photos of a legal document obtained by the site.

The eviction notice, taped to the door of the reality TV stars’ 7th floor office states that “Tenant is justly indebted to Landlord for rent and additional rent for the period from December 1, 2017 through and including March 1, 2018.” The amount owed is listed as $53,395.54.

In the document, stipulations for payment are laid out, including that the full amount must be paid within five days or “surrender possession of the Premises to the Landlord.”

The Jenner sisters have found more than enough success both in and out of the clothing industry. While the two also recently launched a line of lingerie with Topshop, Kendall has her own claim to fame as a supermodel, while Kylie launched the incredibly successful Kylie Cosmetics line and has her own Kardashian spin-off, Life of Kylie.

Kylie may be the youngest of the original Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan, but she is also the richest.

This is all thanks to the success of her makeup line, which mom Kris Jenner, told WWD in August has made $420 million in retail sales since its official launch.

The company is projected to make $386 million in 2017 and is on track to become a billion-dollar company by 2022.

Kylie initially launched line of Lip Kits in November 2015 with three shades, officially naming her company Kylie Cosmetics three months later. Since then, she’s launched a number of new Lip Kit shades, several new products and multiple limited-edition collections including collaborations with sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian.

“In the beginning I didn’t really know what my vision was,” Kylie told WWD. “I didn’t know if I wanted to keep my whole line the same, consistent. And then I think I realized over time that I like to switch it up, so I just wanted, that’s where I kind of started creating my collections and just changing all my vials pink if I wanted to and doing fun unit cartons and just really, just having fun with the line.”

The young businesswoman added that she wasn’t sure if people would like her products upon their initial launch.

“Launch day, I refreshed the page about a minute after we launched and everything was sold out,” she said. “I thought there was a glitch at first.”

Kendall on the other hand, is nothing to sneeze at when it comes to success.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel was named the highest-paid model in the world by Forbes this November, raking in $22 million.

Kendall’s placement knocked Gisele Bündchen down to number two, as she pocketed a reported $17.5 million. The supermodel had been the number one spot holder since 2002.

