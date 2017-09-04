Kendall and Kylie Jenner Make a ‘Fluffy’ New Friend

In a new photo posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, she and her big sister Kendall are seen making friends with a small “fluffy cow.”

All new #LifeOfKylie airs tonight so I thought I’d throw it back to me and kendall with this cute fluffy cow 🐮 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 3, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

In the photo, the sisters are seen kneeling down on either side of the animal and petting it while they smile for the camera. Kylie captioned the photo, “All new [Life Of Kylie] airs tonight so I thought I’d throw it back to me and Kendall with this cute fluffy cow.”

The sisters have clearly been enjoying their summer, but they’ve also been receiving some backlash for their actions. Back in July, the Jenner sisters were called out for using Tupac’s likeness on a t-shirt without permission, and they’re even being sued by the photographer of the image.

Michael Miller, who has photographed stars like Eazy-E, Angelina Jolie, and Jack Nicholson, says the Jenner sisters used a photo he snapped of Tupac on their t-shirts without his approval. Miller is sticking to his word to sue for a cut of the profits made off of the shirts with his photo on them.

Todd Wilson, a Jenner/Kardashian family representative, spoke out and said that Miller’s lawsuit is absurd since the sisters had no hand in the creation of the t-shirts.

He says the girls did give approval for the designs but went on to clarify that they rely on the staff of their brand to handle everything else. Wilson says this is essentially “like suing an actor for being in a movie.”

In addition to the Tupac shirts, the mother of hip-hop icon Notorious B.I.G., is also taking the two to task for using her son’s image to sell their products as well.

Voletta Wallace posted a photo to her Instagram account that showed a t-shirt from the Jenner sisters clothing line which featured her son along with a prominent picture of Kendall.

The shirt has a large red X across it and verbiage in the picture that read, “This product has no affiliation to the Notorious B.I.G estate.” It continued, “The estate was never contacted about using The Likeness of Biggie.”

In her comment on the post, Wallace wrote, “I am not sure who told [Kylie Jenner] and [Kendall Jenner] that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me.”