Kendall Jenner Reveals an Unexpected Insecurity in Kim Kardashian’s New Shapewear Ad

Kim Kardashian has officially released a series of ads for her shapewear line, SKIMS, starring women who inspire her. Among those women are Alice Marie Johnson, who Kardashian helped free from incarceration for a nonviolent drug offense, the reality star’s childhood best friend, Allison Statter and her two of her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

As the highest-paid model in the world, Jenner has participated in her fair share of campaigns, though this one was a bit different in that it saw the 23-year-old discussing her insecurities.

In a video shared as a part of the campaign, Jenner shared that she’s not insecure about her height, which is her favorite thing about herself, but she does have other hang-ups.

“Sometimes I’m self-conscious about my broad shoulders,” she said.

The clip saw Jenner model SKIMS’ Sculpting Bra and Solution Short, sharing, “It makes me feel more confident.” She also said that if she could change anything about the world it would be “making everyone a little nicer.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney shared in her video, “I don’t feel self conscious about any part of my body.”

Kim initially received huge amounts of backlash after she announced that the initial name for her shapewear line would be Kimono. While she appeared to mean the moniker as a play on her name, people criticized her for attempting to appropriate Japanese culture to sell her line. The reality star eventually announced that she would be changing the line’s name, a decision she made after initially defending Kimono.

“My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name,” she tweeted in August. “After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear™.”

In her initial tweet launching the line in June, Kim wrote that she had been developing the idea for a year and has been passionate about shapewear for 15 years.

“I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware (sic) color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this,” she wrote.

SKIMS launches on Sept. 10 and features multiple pieces in a range of nine colors.

“SKIMS is the culmination of Kim’s personal experience with shapewear and underwear and is fueled by her passion to create truly considered and highly technical solutions for every body,” the brand’s website reads. “Whether the desire is to enhance, smooth, lift or sculpt, SKIMS provides superior options for all shapes and tones.”

