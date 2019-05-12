Kendall Jenner Trolls Mom Kris After Being Left out of Mother’s Day Tribute

Kendall Jenner is feeling a little left out this Mother’s Day after mom Kris Jenner wrote an emotional message to all the other women in her family.

Alongside a collage of grandma MJ and sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, Kris wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all of the beautiful Moms out there, and to the women who are mentors and mother figures to someone special.”

“To my amazing Mom MJ, I love you more than you will ever know,” she continued. “Thank you for raising me to be strong and independent and for loving me the way you do.”

She added to her “beautiful daughters” who have children, “I am so proud of you girls and the mothers you have become.. my grandchildren are so blessed that God chose YOU to be their mommies.. I love you … you are my heart #happymothersday.”

Jenner, as the only KarJenner sister not to have any kids, left a snarky comment on the tribute that quickly amassed hundreds of thousands of likes, writing, “love you too mom!”

While some saw the move as shady, other’s called out the critics as having a profound misunderstanding of the holiday.

“The people saying ‘What about Kendall’ really don’t understand the concept of Mother’s Day huh…” one follower commented.

Another added, “Are y’all like dumb or did I miss something? For y’all asking where’s Kendall. Is she a mother? or—”

“Damn can people not read??” one wrote bluntly. “It is Mother’s Day! She is shouting out her daughters that are moms!”

Earlier this month, the model revealed in an interview with E! News that while she loves being an aunt to her nieces and nephews, she has mixed feelings on being a mom herself.

“I go in and out of phases,” she said of any baby fever. “Some days, I’ll be there and I’ll be like, ‘[Oh my God], I think it’s happening. I think I have the fever.’”

“Most days, I’m like, ‘This is too much.’ It’s a lot to be able to play with them,” she continued. “I’ll just be like, ‘Go to your mom.’”

Photo credit: Getty / Victor Boyko