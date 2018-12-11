Kendall Jenner Rocks Totally Sheer Dress at 2018 British Fashion Awards

Kendall Jenner left little to the imagination Monday night at the 2018 British Fashion Awards. She went braless beneath a sheer mesh, long-sleeved gown featuring an open back and a high slit in the front.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star pulled the golden look together with gold dangling earrings and tan high heeled sandals. The entirety of the dress, designed by London Fashion Week designer Julien MacDonald, was semi-sheer, allowing a clear view of her nude colored thong as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She wore a simple up-do and soft makeup, making sure the focus was on the dress.

Jenner has turned heads with similar outfits before; in May, she wore not one, but two semi-sheer dresses at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

The 23-year-old model shared a tongue-in-cheek image of the dress on her Instagram Story Monday night featuring a rear view of the look. “rats, not again,” she captioned it.

Jenner’s appearance wasn’t the most shocking of the night, however, as Meghan Markle made an unscheduled appearance to honor her wedding dress designer, Clare Wright Keller, artistic director of Givenchy, with the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award.

Markle cradled her growing baby bump over her one-shouldered black Givenchy dress, completing the look with a gold “Karat” heel by Tamara Mellon and a gold cuff bracelet by Pippa Small.

“It is such an honor to be here celebrating British fashion and British fashion designers in my new home of the U.K.,” the Duchess of Sussex said to the audience.

“As all of you in this room know, we have a deep connection to what we wear. Sometimes it’s very personal, sometimes it’s emotional,” Markle continued. “But for me, this connection is rooted in really being able to understand that it’s about supporting and empowering each other, especially as women. When we choose to wear a certain designer, we’re not just a reflection of their creativity and their vision but we’re also an extension of their values — of something in the fabric, so to speak, that is much more meaningful.”

She finished her speech by reflecting on a positive shift she has seen in the fashion industry.

“I recently read an article that said the culture of fashion has shifted from one where it was cool to be cruel to now, where it’s cool to be kind,” Markle told the crowd before presenting Keller the award. “To that point I feel especially proud to announce tonight’s winner who, yes, is a British designer, leading on the global stage with vision and creativity, but also with incredible kindness, which is why when I met her for the first time 11 months ago I knew that we would be working very closely together.”

Her surprise appearance was such a well-kept secret that not even Keller knew she would be there. Keller praised Markle as an “amazing woman.”

“I got to know Meghan on such a personal level and to have someone like that trust you in an incredible moment in their life is something that is just the most unbelievable honor,” she said.

While Markle’s outfit was clearly not as scandalous as Jenner’s, she reportedly broke royal protocol by wearing a dark-colored nail polish. Queen Elizabeth II reportedly prefers sheer pink polish, with many other members of the Royal Family wearing light or nude colors.

Photo credit: Samir Hussein / Contributor / Getty