Kendall Jenner Takes Shot at Donald Trump During Kardashian ‘Family Feud’

The Kardshian/Jenner family episode of Celebrity Family Feud recently aired, with Kendall Jenner taking shots at President Donald Trump during the game.

In a clip from the show that was shared by the Daily Mail, Jenner could be seen going head to head with a member of West’s family, facing off on the question, “If you had a wild party and everybody’s naked, who is someone you would hate to see show up?”

The other contestant answered first, saying, “My dad,” which turned out to be the number two answer.

Jenner then took her turn, shading the U.S. President by naming him for her answer. The show host, Steve Harvey, began to laugh, and her mom, Kris yelled, “Good one, Kendall!”

Harvey drew attention to the answer-board with revealed that the judges had given her the answer, turning over the number one slot.

Interestingly, Jenner’s brother-in-law Kanye West is a supporter of Trump, but did not appear to take issue with the shade she was throwing.

Jenner’s shot at the President is a slight surprise, considering she is not known for being politically outspoken.

She is however, mostly an open book in many other areas of her life, as evident an interview she gave to her good friend Cara Delevingne for Harpers Bazaar in early 2018.

During the interview, Delevingne asked Jenner how she was feeling having just turned 22.

“It fluctuates,” she replied. “Sometimes I feel like a complete kid when I’m running around with my friends being stupid for a week, and then sometimes I just want to sit in my house and sip tea and watch old movies like I’m 60.”

“I feel like the life I live is extraordinary in a lot of ways but that it also comes with a lot of responsibilities,” she later added. I”‘ve had to grow up pretty fast and deal with situations most 22-year-olds aren’t really put into. There are days and weeks and months when you just don’t stop.”

The two eventually came around to discussing things that Jenner feels like she “missed out on,” with the model saying that college was one, but that she didn’t feel like she regretted it all that much.

“I had a pretty normal childhood, with a twist, and went to school until the 10th grade,” she continued. “For 11th and 12th, I did homeschool, but I still saw a lot of my old friends. I didn’t go to prom, though, which was kind of annoying.”

She concluded by saying that she “can’t really complain except for now” because can’t go to somewhere like “Disneyland or a public beach” without being too conspicuous.