Kendall Jenner Splits From Boyfriend Ben Simmons, Source Says

Kendall Jenner and NBA player Ben Simmons have reportedly split, with a source telling PEOPLE, “They’re on a break.”

“The relationship ran its course,” the source said. “She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.”

Page Six also reported that the couple has broken up, with sources saying the split was first noticed last week, when Simmons took a trip to Atlantic City strip club Scores.

The model and Philadelphia 76ers player were first linked last May, splitting at the end of the summer before getting back together.

Jenner kept her relationship with Simmons very private, though she did briefly discuss their status during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February, saying that they had been dating “for a bit now.”

The 23-year-old also discussed her relationship with Simmons in a recent interview with Vogue Australia, sharing that she chooses to keep her private life private due to the scrutiny she’s seen the rest of her family face in the media.

“I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,” she said. “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”

“Also I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” she continued. “A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair.”

In February, she spoke to Hailey Baldwin on her Zaza World Radio Show and explained that it’s not uncommon for her to suddenly change her feelings about a relationship.

“I know when I’m off it, and I get off it really easy,” she said, via Entertainment Tonight. “But it’s not just for no reason. Someone has to do something to make me off it. I think that especially because of the lifestyle that I live everything is so magnified and everyone wants to know things, especially about your love life. A lot of the relationships that I’m in, I’m in it, and I’m in it with that one person and I’m a very loyal person once I’m fully in it.”

