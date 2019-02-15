Kendall Jenner Reveals Why She Missed Niece Stormi’s First Birthday

Kendall Jenner doesn’t feel bad about missing baby Stormi Webster‘s first birthday extravaganza.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spared no expense to make their daughter’s first birthday a special occasion, throwing a carnival-themed event called “Stormiworld,” which included a Ferris wheel, carnival rides, a merchandise shop, live performances and a butterfly garden.

While most of the Kardashian-Jenner las was in attendance, both Kim Kardashian West and Kendall were missed at the popular event, as first reported by TooFab.

“I was so upset. It was supposed to happen on her actual birthday on the first, and it rained and everything got postponed and it didn’t happen until I was out of town,” Jenner revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night.

“Which was unfortunate, because I would have loved to go and it looked amazing,” she added. “[Kylie] really went all out.”

The supermodel then opened up about the lavish party, honestly speaking what many fans had echoed as they scrolled through the Instagram Stories from the event on Saturday, Feb. 9.

“I said something to her, I was like, ‘You know she’s one. I don’t know if she’s going to remember this, but I love you for the effort.” Kendall said Kylie didn’t care, telling her, “I really wanna do it.”

“I was like, more power to you, do it, go for it,” added Kendall.

As previously reported, Kylie rented the entire backlot at Universal Studios in Hollywood for the event. Footage from the party on Kylie’s Instagram Stories also showed the makeup mogul and rapper Travis Scott dancing with Stormi to the hit song Baby Shark, as well as some of the food offerings from the party, including Louis Vuitton-branded french fries.

As for Kardashian West, the reality television star took to Twitter after the party to reveal she wasn’t able to attend because of a previous engagement.

“So sad I missed Stormi’s bday party. It got postponed due to the rain and today I had my Masterclass,” Kim wrote on Twitter Saturday.

During the appearance, Kylie also teased her anticipated return to Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 16, after being noticeably missing from many episodes last season.

“It’s really cool, I don’t think we ever thought we would get to this point,” said the model. “It’s really awesome, to be able to work with my family every single day is a blessing. There’s a lot of babies and drama, which you can always expect, but more-so recently I think.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 16 will premiere Sunday, March 31 on E!