Kendall Jenner Posts Revealing Mirror Selfie Following Breakup With Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner doesn’t seem to be shedding any tears over being a single woman now, instead, she’s posting steamy photos of herself to social media — maybe to give a little hint to her ex on what he’s missing out on.

View this post on Instagram 🍉 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 26, 2019 at 8:22am PDT

Jenner took a little time to herself during her busy Cannes Film Festival schedule to show off her sexy model body on Instagram in a mirror selfie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner, 23, and her NBA player Ben Simmons, 22, have decided to take a little break from their relationship. So what better to do than to show off her physique on social media.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed for an oval mirror selfie in her hotel room, then posted a video of the same shot but zoomed in on her figure.

Three days prior, she posed in a cute polka dot bikini — once again, showing off her beautiful body.

Jenner and Simmons have had an on-again-off-again relationship through the years but they’re officially on a break, again.

“They’re on a break,” a source close to the couple told People.

But this time, it may be for good after the source said their time together has “ran its course.”

“The relationship ran its course,” the source addd. “She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.”

The two have remained private throughout their relationship but this news came shortly after the reality star opened up to their romance to Vogue in an interview. When she was asked if she and the 76ers player had plans to tie the knot, she said she’s not in a rush because she’s learned a lot from her sisters and what they’ve gone through with their marriages.

“Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day,” Jenner said. “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that.”

Although Simmons and Jenner have been together for a while now, they confirmed their romance during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2019.

“So obviously you’re dating this guy who’s on the 76ers. How long have you been dating him?” DeGeneres asked Jenner.

Jenner smiled and blushed a little then responded with, “For a bit now.”