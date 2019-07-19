Kendall Jenner Poses Topless in New Photo, Reveals Acne Got so Bad She ‘Didn’t Want to Leave the House’

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner is once again sharing her struggles with acne, except this time, in a topless photo. Jenner reveals in the black and white image that her acne was so bad she didn’t even want to leave her house because kids at school would stare at her skin.

The 23-year-old model — who is now the face of Proactiv — is encouraging her fans who struggle with skin issues like acne, to try the product in hopes that they might receive the same confidence Jenner now has, for themselves.

“While there are much bigger problems happening in the world, suffering from acne for me was debilitating,” Jenner wrote in a separate Instagram post. “It’s something that I’ve dealt with since I was a young teen and has caused me to feel anxious, helpless and insecure.”

“As humans, I don’t think we share our insecurities enough because we live in a time where being ‘perfect’ is the standard. We curate our life online and pick the pretty moments to post,” she continued. “I’d like to show a younger generation that not everything is perfect.”

Shortly after announcing her partnership with Proactiv, she shared two photos, as part of the “10 Year Challenge,” of her face when she was 13 revealing the bumps that covered her skin.

That wasn’t the only hard part of her announcement, the reality star admits she cried endlessly after news broke of her partnership. When she and her mom, Kris Jenner, promoted the new campaign days before, after it was revealed, she received major backlash.

Since the model has found what works for her, she even admitted last month that she has yet to try her sister, Kyle Jenner’s new skincare line, Kylie Skin.

“I’m stuck to my routine,” she said. “I don’t want to do too much.”

Jenner admitted to PEOPLE that she gave Proactiv a try after she “had exhausted all other options,” admitting that the product “really worked” and finally felt “great on the inside and out.”

She continued to say that the routine is super easy, saying, “It’s just a very simple and easy routine. I love the cleanser and retinoid acne treatment, and everyone should use a sunscreen,” she continued. “It really helps having it in your regimen every single day.”