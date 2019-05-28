Kendall Jenner Poses With British Flag on Memorial Day

Memorial Day this year fell on Monday, May 27, with many people, including celebrities, celebrating on the water.

Kendall Jenner was one such person, with the model getting her float on on a luxurious boat in Europe, a snap of which she shared on her Instagram Story on Monday.

In the photo, the 23-year-old was sporting a polka-dot bikini top, silk head scarf, khaki pants and sunglasses as she posed on the boat, flashing two peace signs at the camera. She was also seated next to a British flag, which is somewhat ironic considering Monday was Memorial Day in the United States.

Jenner jetted overseas last week to Cannes to attend the amfAR Gala, which raises money for research for a cure for HIV. She attended along with other models including Adriana Lima, Olivia Culpo and Winnie Harlow, and the event featured performances by Mariah Carey, Dua Lipa, Charli XCX and more.

Following her appearance, Jenner shared a photo on her Instagram Story of herself on a yacht in Monaco, a wine glass in her hand as she gazed out at the water, clearly living her best life on board luxury water vehicles.

The reality star’s trip to Europe comes after it was reported that she had split from boyfriend Ben Simmons, with a source telling PEOPLE, “They’re on a break.”

“The relationship ran its course,” the source said. “She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.”

The 23-year-old kept her relationship with Simmons fairly private, thought she did discuss the NBA player in a recent interview with Vogue Australia. Jenner explained that she chooses to keep her private life private due to the intense scrutiny she’s seen the rest of her family face in the media.

“I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,” she said. “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”

“Also I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” she continued. “A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR