Watch Kendall Jenner’s New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2018

Kendall Jenner entered the new year surrounded by friends.

❤️ 2018 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 1, 2018 at 6:57pm PST

In a short clip shared to her millions of Instagram followers, the 22-year-old’s countdown to 2018 was complete with friends, champagne, and confetti. The video, posted on Jan. 2, is simply captioned “2018,” and shows Jenner’s friend and fellow model Bella Hadid among a crowd of other friends, all ready to ring in the new year.

The video followed a picture that Jenner had shared earlier on New Year’s Eve of herself and Hadid getting ready to ring in 2018 with crop tops and classic cars.

new year, same us A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 1, 2018 at 11:34am PST

In the image, Jenner dons a barely-there crop top and a suit jacket, while Hadid wears a black pantsuit that features a cut-out top. “New year, same us,” Jenner captioned the post.

The image came after rumors began circulating that the 22-year-old was pregnant. In an image shared to Instagram, Jenner could be seen posing in front of a mirror wearing a polka dot dress with her midsection slightly raised. Many of her fans began speculating that the slightly raised midsection meant that she was just another one of the Kardashian women that are expecting, but she shut down those rumors by stating that she “just likes bagels.”