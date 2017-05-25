Kendall Jenner Makes It Clear She And Sis Kourtney Are On A Boat In Bikinis In New Pic

Kendall Jenner and her oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian show off their bikini bods while on a luxury boat.

In the pic, Kendall sported a sparkly blue two piece bikini while Kourt wore a pink sparkly two piece. Both wore their hair pulled back in loose ponytails and Kendall accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses while Kourtney tilted her head to soak up the sun.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kendall and her big sis were channeling Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde and she made that clear in her caption. “Legally blonde vibes,” Kendall wrote adding a swimsuit emoji.

Up Next: Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Bond In Elegant Silver Gowns At Cannes

Check out the steamy boat pic below:

legally blonde vibes 👙 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 25, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

It looks as if Kendall has been spending a lot of her days on a boat. The model took to Instagram sharing another snap of her posing in a white one piece swimsuit with Bella Hadid and Kourtney.

She took it a step further and took a solo snap in a pink two piece bikini while sitting on top of a pink flamingo float.

More: Kendall Jenner Takes Off Her Top For Bizarre Boot Photo Shoot

She kept the caption simple adding a pink flower.

Check her out below:

🌸 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 24, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

[H/T Instagram, Kendall Jenner]