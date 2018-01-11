Kendall Jenner Makes a Splash in Nude Photo for Harper’s Bazaar

Kendall Jenner has posed for some daring photoshoots, and she is making a real splash with a nude photo she did for the new issue of Harper’s BAZAAR.

In the photo, Jenner appears to be fully nude, wearing only a clear raincoat as water splashes all over and around her.

She is posed on a neon red plastic chair, which is the only bright color in the snap, aside from the deep-red lipstick she is wearing.

Jenner was recently announced as the “cover girl” for the Feb. 2018 issue of the magazine making it her third time to land on the front of the periodical.

Jenner has garnered her fair share of accolades as a globally-recognized star, but now she can add “world’s highest-paid model” to that list.

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star landed at the number one spot on Forbes’ list of highest-paid models, raking in $22 million.

Jenner’s new placement knocks Gisele Bündchen down to number two, as she pocketed a reported $17.5 Million. The supermodel had been the number one spot holder since 2002.

Coming in at third place is Chrissy Teigen, who banked $13.5 million over the last 12 months.