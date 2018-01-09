Kendall Jenner Shuts Down Acne Shamers After Golden Globes Appearance

Kendall Jenner gave fans a lesson in self-confidence when she took to Twitter to shut down critics who ridiculed her for not having perfect skin following her Golden Globes appearance.

Following her appearance at Sunday’s Golden Globes, Kendall Jenner found herself on the receiving end of criticism for not only attending the award show, but also for the appearance of her skin, which had noticeable blemishes. But while other fans and critics started a firestorm, one fan came out in support of the 22-year-old, tweeting “showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand.”

Ok but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand https://t.co/2ufMe2T1Zq — daisy (@yellowcustards) January 8, 2018

Jenner responded with a simple message: “never let that s– stop you!”

never let that shit stop you! 😎✨ https://t.co/uXlqwJxTPf — Kendall (@KendallJenner) January 8, 2018

Fans of the model were all for her message, responding to her tweet with thanks.

“I was so happy to show my middle school daughter that she’s not alone,” one mother wrote.

Thank you for being honest and fearless about your acne! I was so happy to show my middle school daughter that she’s not alone! Thank you for doing that and helping girls see they are still beautiful while struggling with acne. — Michelle Dugan (@shellshell888) January 9, 2018

Another fan wrote that “our skin shouldn’t define us.”

Honestly my skin has been crazy lately and feeling a bit down but you looked beautiful and our skin shouldn’t define us. — Mary (@MarylovesNori) January 8, 2018

“Thank you for inspiring & helping me every single day to learn to love myself and to be confident as much as I can,” wrote another.

You are the most beautiful woman inside and out. Never let anyone tell you the otherwise. Thank you for inspiring & helping me every single day to learn to love myself and to be confident as much as I can ❤ — Elise (@hadidcollins) January 8, 2018

Jenner had been attending the Golden Globes to show her support for the Time’s Up movement, wearing a flowing empire waist black gown with a lengthy train to match the sea of other celebrities wearing black and sporting “Time’s Up” pins. The movement was an effort to protest and bring awareness to sexual harassment, abuse and assault in all industries. The topic was forced into the spotlight after now disgraced Hollywood big names — including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Louis. C.K. — were accused of sexual misconduct.