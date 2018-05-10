Kendall Jenner Goes Topless With Jacket in New Video

Kendall Jenner posted a short video on Twitter that has fans reeling, showing the model wearing nothing but a suit jacket on a sunlit roof.

Jenner posted the seven-second clip on Tuesday afternoon. It showed her standing on a luxurious rooftop patio, seemingly at sunset. A beautiful city skyline was behind her, as she wore a crisp white blazer for a shirt with nothing underneath.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner’s hair was pulled back tightly, but a few loose strands danced in the breeze. Staring pensively at her phone, she captioned the video with a simple kissy-face emoji.

As it was Tuesday afternoon, the video was presumably taken in New York City, where Jenner attended the 2018 Met Gala on Monday night. She and countless other celebrities dressed up in thematic regalia, though Jenner stood out as a tried-and-true supermodel.

Jenner got a little heat on social media at the event, where she was caught on camera pushing a security guard out of the way to get a more perfect red carpet picture. The model struck a pose in her off-the-shoulder jumpsuit, but paused to nudge the guard out of eye shot. The moment was caught on video but has since been deleted.

The theme of the night was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, though Jenner and her sister, Kylie, were criticized for taking creative liberties with that idea.

Kendall Jenner’s ensemble was meant to be “reminiscent of an angelic cloud sought to signify Roman Catholicism in renaissance art – embodying purity and delicacy of a modern angel,” according to a press release by the designer.

In contrast, Kylie Jenner was dressed in all black, wearing a strapless dress with a prominent cut-out and a zipper along each side. The reality star included a tiny pair of sunglasses, though he had to look over the tops to see anything.

When she’s not stealing the show on red carpets, Kendall Jenner is reportedly hard at work renovating a mansion she bought last year from Charlie Sheen. She has gotten permits to make some massive changes to the property, including removing or replacing fire places, and overall remodels of the kitchen and bathrooms.

Jenner is still waiting for approval to put a brand new roof on the house, which has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The mansion cost a staggering $8.55 million, and some speculate Jenner might simply be flipping it rather than planning on living there.