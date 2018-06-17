Kendall Jenner to Dad Caitlyn: ‘Happy Father’s Day to the Soul Who Raised Me’

Kendall Jenner is paying tribute to dad Caitlyn Jenner with a sentiment this Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to the soul that raised me,” the 22-year-old model shared on her Instagram Story alongside two childhood photos and a more current photo of her, sister Kylie Jenner and 68-year-old Caitlyn now, three years after she came out publicly as transgender.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kylie also shared a photo of her as a baby in her dad’s arms on her Instagram story, writing, “So lucky to call you my dad.”

As of Sunday afternoon, Caitlyn’s other children, 39-year-old son Burt, 38-year-old daughter Cassandra, 37-year-old Brandon and 34-year-old Brody have yet to pay tribute to their parent on social media, as first reported by PEOPLE.

Caitlyn’s ties with her children has been strained as of late, with her missing son Brody’s wedding earlier this month reportedly due to a prior business commitment.

“I spend a lot of time by myself here in the house,” Caitlyn told Broadly in May. “I have a lot of children, but sometimes just because of circumstances, maintaining a close relationship with your kids is very tough. They all have lives. They’ve all moved on.”

She continued, “We’re just human beings; we’re going to be here for a very short time. We come and we go and at the end, when it’s all said and done, hopefully your family is going to be there.”

Her relationship with the children she helped raise that were not hers biologically, ex-wife Kris Jenner‘s kids with the late Robert Kardashian — Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob — has also been strained since the publication of her 2017 memoir. In The Secrets of My Life, Caitlyn claimed that ex Kris knew about her gender identity struggle earlier than she let on, and also alleged that the late Robert Kardashian knew more about the death of Nicole Brown Simpson than he let on as part of O.J. Simpson’s legal defense team.

“[Caitlyn] just literally started three families with three different people and f—ed everyone over,” Kim told mom Kris on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in which the book was addressed. “She has her thoughts and you have your thoughts and that’s fine. But I do feel like there’s a way to tell your side of the story without being so negative. Like everything is always your fault.”

Happy Father’s Day to Caitlyn!

Photo credit: Instagram/Caitlyn Jenner