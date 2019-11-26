Kendall Jenner Considers ‘Starting a Family’ With Fai Khadra as She Bonds With Nephews Psalm and Saint

Is Kendall Jenner ready to start a family? She hinted at the idea on her Instagram account recently after posting a few photos with her nephews and friend Fai Khadra. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took a few selfies when asking her 119 million followers if she and Khadra should start a family, as she holds Psalm and Saint, who are sister Kim Kardashian‘s sons. The first photo shows the super model holding Psalm while the second and third show she and Saint laughing and enjoying their time together, as the fourth is a mirror selfie while Jenner holds Psalm as Khadra captures the sweet moment on camera as he stands in the background.

Several fans were in agreement that they should start a family, including her mom Kris Jenner, posting, “I [heart eye emoji].”

Her sister Kylie Jenner also showed her favor by writing “I.”

Jenner, who is now the only sister out of the Kardashian/Jenner family to not have kids, did address whether she was interested in starting a family of her own earlier this year.

“I go in and out of phases,” she told E! News. “Some days, I’ll be there and I’ll be like, ‘[Oh my God], I think it’s happening. I think I have the fever.”

But continued with, “Most days, I’m like, ‘This is too much.’ It’s a lot to be able to play with them. I’ll just be like, ‘go to your mom.’”

Jenner is now the aunt to 10 nieces and nephews and that number will only grow if her siblings plan on adding to their families. The most recent to be welcomed into the world is Kardashian’s youngest Psalm who was delivered via surrogate.

“It’s a different experience for sure, this situation is different,” the KKW Beauty founder revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “I love my surrogate, we have a really good relationship. I really trust her and I definitely see, like, the first time that I went through it, I was a little bit more anxious, and texting more and calling more, and I feel like my surrogate this time around, really is such a protecting person and I really trust that in her.”

“So, I feel really calm and at ease,” she added. “I don’t know if it’s a fourth kid thing or, we’ve been through the surrogacy before, you just get a little bit more calm as they go.”