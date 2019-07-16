Kendall Jenner Comes for Meme About NBA Players She’s ‘Dated’

Kendall Jenner is setting the dating record straight after a meme was made about her dating history.

A meme that reads, “Starting 5 Of NBA Players Kendall Jenner Dated.” She immediate fired back by making it known she only dated two of the five listed.

2 out of 5 accurate, thanks https://t.co/I4SUF11sVN — Kendall (@KendallJenner) July 16, 2019

One of the photos included her most recent ex, Ben Simmons.

She and Simmons called it quits back in May. A source close to the couple said, “The relationship ran its course. She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 76ers player were first romantically involved in May 2018. They called it quits not long after towards the end of that summer but then got back together shortly after.

They both kept their relationship relatively private, though they confirmed their romance in February admitting that she was seeing Simmons “for a bit now.”

Their last breakup shocked fans considering she opened up about their relationship — even talking marriage — shortly before going their separate ways.

“Maybe,” she said when asked about walking down the aisle. “Definitely not now, but maybe one day. I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that.”

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that’s bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” she continued.

“Also I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” she added. “A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationship, and I don’t think that’s fair.”

She also opened up about whether or not she wants kids, saying, “I go in and out of phases. Some days, I’ll be there and I’ll be like, ‘[Oh my God], I think it’s happening. I think I have the fever.”

Then she added, “Most days, I’m like, ‘This is too much.’ It’s a lot to be able to play with them. I’ll just be like, ‘go to your mom.’”

Since their split, Simmons has already been spotted out with a potential new girl. He was spotted at West Hollywood’s Delilah walking in around 12 a.m. with a few friends and leaving at 2:30 a.m. Photos were taken of Simmons and a girl shortly after rumors swirled about he and Jenner calling it quits.