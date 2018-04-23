Kendall Jenner Making Big Renovations to Charlie Sheen’s Old Mansion

Kendall Jenner has purchased Charlie Sheen‘s old mansion, and she is reportedly making big renovations to it.

According to TMZ, in late 2017 Jenner applied for, and was given, permits to remove and replace a fireplace in the house, as well as do remodels on the kitchen and bathrooms.

She is also reported to have filed for a new roof on the 5-bed, 6-bath home, as well. Jenner bought the mansion in August of 2017 for $8.55 million. Prior to the sale it had belonged to Sheen.

There is no indication that she might be renovating the place in order to flip it for a profit, but the outlet reports that it would not be out of the realm of possibility, considering the Kardashian/Jenner clan has done this in the past.

While Jenner is focused on her home remodeling plans, one of her older sisters, Khoe Kardashian, is focused on a new baby, and another one of her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, is possibly considering having a new one with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

In a February episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she implied that it might be an option in the future, and admitted to “thinking about freezing” her eggs.

Now, a source close to the couple spoke to Hollywood Life and revealed, “Younes wants kids and he wants them with Kourtney – just not yet. She’s on the same page. She loves the way their lives are now and is very happy with her three wonderful kids.”

“But she knows down the road he’ll want children and she wants to be able to give him a baby. And she loves the idea of having him as her baby daddy. She just doesn’t want to rush,” the source added. “That’s why she’s freezing her eggs so that they don’t have to stress about having a baby right away and rush their relationship.”

It’s not a surprise, necessarily, that Kourtney would want to be thinking about the future and plan for the option of another baby, but some might wonder how her notoriously jealous ex, Scott Dissick, might feel.

“Scott is furious that Kourtney is seriously planning to have a baby with another man. She always told him that she’d never want to have anyone else’s child,” the source explained. “It’s hard enough for Scott to see Kourtney all loved up with Younes. Hearing her talk about her plan to have his kid, even if it’s not anytime soon, sends him over the edge. He’s furious and trying to talk her out of it.”