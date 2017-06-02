Kendall Jenner Snaps Cara Delevingne As She Jumps Into Inflatable Breasts At The Museum Of Sex

One of the great things about summer is being able to take vacations to really interesting places, like museums, for example. That’s exactly what close friends Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne did this week, but the museum they went to was not full of art or dinosaur bones.

Jenner and Delevingne enjoyed a jumping good time at New York City’s Museum of Sex. Literally.

Sharing to Cara’s Instagram, the girls bounced around on large inflatables that are designed and shaped to resemble breasts.

More specifically, Delevingne hopped around on the breast inflatables while Jenner filmed.

The girls look like they had a really great time.

Noticeably, Cara is still rocking the buzz-cut look that she debuted back at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

She recently spoke about the reason for her new look, saying, “I have to shave my head for my next part, so I have to do something different. So I dyed it. Just for fun. Just to change it up.”

While Kendall has her incredibly successful modeling career and fashion line to keep her busy, Cara continues to put out amazing films.

Next up on her film docket is Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, in which she co-stars alongside Dane Dehaan.

It’s described as, “A dark force threatens Alpha, a vast metropolis and home to species from a thousand planets. Special operatives Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe.”

[H/T: Daily Mail]