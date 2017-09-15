Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Pose With No Underwear on Instagram

Kendall Jenner is dressed head to toe in designer fashion — underwear excluded.

In a photo shoot for Alexander Wang’s fall collection, the supermodel posed commando with friend and fellow “it” girl Bella Hadid. The pair of brunette beauties posed in an abandoned theater wearing silky tops, patterned mesh thigh-highs and black studded pumps.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With their legs spread in the photo, the supermodels strategically placed their purses to cover their modesty.

me and bells for @alexanderwangny #WANGF17 #NOAFTERPARTY #WANGSQUAD A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Sep 14, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

“me and bells for @alexanderwangny,” Jenner captioned the provocative snap, adding hashtags #wangsquad and #noafterparty.

And in case you’re wondering, “Are they really naked under there?” another post by the designer should clear up any doubt.

In the photo reposted by Hadid, the model rocks the same outfit in a closer solo shot. This second angle shows pretty clearly that there’s nothing underneath her satin slip dress.

Not surprisingly, reviews of the photo campaign were mixed.

@bellahadid wears a satin slip dress with chainmail trim and Lyra thigh high boot with the Ryan dustbag in the Fall 2017 campaign. Photographed by Juergen Teller. #WANGF17 #NOAFTERPARTY #WANGSQUAD A post shared by ALEXANDER WANG (@alexanderwangny) on Sep 14, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

Some praised the photo by Juergen Teller as a brilliant way to sell Wang’s products. “Absolutely a gorgeous shot, truly a work of art! This should be taught in marketing classes,” one user wrote.

Others pointed out their issues with the photo’s sexual nature. “Yet again women are used as a sexual ‘thing’ to sell other things. Not revolutionary at all, this is just plain vulgar and disrespectful,” a follower wrote. “We are more than just a a pretty face and a pair of legs to put something between them. One day fashion will learn how to portrait women’s sexuality in a healthy way and not like it’s a porn ad. Sad.”

This isn’t Jenner’s first time being embroiled in controversy for her advertisement work. Earlier this year, she was slammed for making light of recent protests against police brutality during a Pepsi commercial.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality hasn’t spoken publicly about the major backlash she received, however a promo for the reality show’s 14th season shows Jenner will get candid about the incident on air. “It feels like my life is over,” she says in a clip.

With multiple high-fashion jobs during New York Fashion Week and major campaigns like Wang’s under her belt in recent months, Jenner’s life and career look far from over.

Photo credit: Instagram / @kendalljenner

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!