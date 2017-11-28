Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin Soak up the Sun in Bahamas Bikini Photo

It looks like Kendall Jenner and company are having a blast in the Bahamas. The 22-year-old supermodel shared a few snaps on Monday with Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and other model pals while the group celebrated Baldwin’s 21st birthday.

💋 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:00am PST

In one photo, the glamorous girls hang their legs off the side of a boat over crystal clear blue waters. In another, Jenner shows off her famous booty in a red-orange thong while Hadid covers up with a pair of mesh pants. Jenner captioned the photos with a simple red-lip emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner tagged runway pros Justine Skye, Renell Medrano, Camila Morrone and Isabella Peschardt in the group photo.

The birthday girl shared a solo photo of herself in a bikini sitting on the bow of the boat with her leg propped up, showing off her toned stems.

Hadid also shared a jaw-dropping bikini pic on Monday, lounging on a half-submerged tree trunk in a tiny black bikini, her taut stomach and hourglass figure stealing the show.

Last month, Hadid celebrated her own 21st birthday as only a model could — by sharing a racy booty photo on Instagram alongside her famous friends. The image featured Hadid sitting on a couch with her booty perched on the backrest. With her back to the camera, Hadid shoots a smoldering look at the camera while giving a full glimpse at her barely-there underwear.

While Hadid and Jenner may have been celebrating Baldwin’s birthday in the Bahamas this week, Jenner also may have been celebrating for another reason: last week, the 22-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star landed at the number one spot on Forbes’ list of highest-paid models, raking in $22 million.

Jenner’s new placement knocks Gisele Bündchen down to number two, as she pocketed a reported $17.5 Million. The supermodel had been the number one spot holder since 2002.

Coming in at third place is Chrissy Teigen, who banked $13.5 million over the last 12 months.

Jenner surely has her star power to thank for her number one ranking, as well as momager Kris Jenner, who is widely known to have bolstered her five daughters’ careers throughout the years.