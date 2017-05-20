Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Bond In Elegant Silver Gowns At Cannes

Kendall Jenner and her model BFF Bella Hadid both sported elegant silver gowns at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 21-year-old model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a sparkly silver dress to the event – held during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival – at Port Canto on Friday in Cannes, France. Kendall wore Ralph & Russo Spring 2017 Couture with Chopard jewelry.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Chopard party was buzzing with models, all of whom looked sensational and that is where Kendall and her BFF bonded in their silver wardrobe.

Bella, 20, wore a silver dress to the Chopard party but in her typical style, there was quite a lot of it missing. Bella looked incredible in the satin dress that clung to her curves and exposed her sides.

It was a completely different look to the red quilted Chanel gown that she wore earlier in the evening, which she accessorized with pieces from rival jewellery house Bulgari.

Up Next: Bella Hadid Suffers Highly Unfortunate Wardrobe Malfunction At Cannes

Bella posted a picture to Instagram of the two with the caption, “She’s finally here 🌹.”

She’s finally here 🌹 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 19, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

Both models were really digging the vibe as both young ladies shared a video of their time at the party.

In Kendall’s model video, we see the reality starlet standing with a drink as she posed for pictures. Meanwhile, Bella’s video featured the fashion model walking as if she was on the runway. She sported her look as the music blared in the background.

More: Susan Sarandon Knocks Out The Competition In Low Cut Dress On Cannes Red Carpet

Check out both models below:

🦋 custom @roberto_cavalli I love you 🦋 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 19, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

✋🏽 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 19, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

To see more of the girls and their model ways follow Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid on Instagram.

[H/T Instagram, Bella Hadid & Kendall Jenner]