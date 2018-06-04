Kendall Jenner Accused of Photoshopping Her Legs

Instagram commenters called foul on Kendall Jenner this week, claiming that she had photoshopped her legs to be thinner.

The controversy stemmed from a photo posted by Jenner’s oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian. The picture features the two sisters striking a pose alongside Simi Khadra and Jordyn Woods. All four bikini-clad women are holding massive water guns. They look somehow imposing and light-hearted at the same time as they mean-mug the camera through their sunglasses.

Yet the photo drew criticism from some, who thought that Jenner’s legs looked unnatural and odd. They accused the supermodel of photoshopping or otherwise altering the image to change the shape of her right leg.

“@kourtney kardash you look stunning,” wrote one fan. “What’s up with @kendalljenner long a— legs”.

“What’s up with Kendall’s inner thighs,” asked another with a laughing emoji.

Finally, someone put the accusation into plain words.

“Photo shop on point lol,” they wrote. “If you’re gonna do it at least do it properly.”

Jenner stood with most of her wait on her left leg, her right foot toughing the ground gingerly in front of her. Fans were referring to a couple of shadowy lines standing out on her upper thigh. They could have simply been toned muscle, or possibly a shadow or even some kind of tanning mistake, but commenters seemed convinced that it was dishonest photography.

“[You] should really hire a new photoshop guy,” wrote one person. “You don’t even have to magnify this one to spot the edits.”

Jenner has faced several other photoshop accusations lately. On May 22, she posted a photo that got thousands of comments crying photoshop. It featured her sitting against the wall in a hotel bathroom, drinking a glass of wine with nothing but briefs on.

Fans zoomed in on Jenner’s abdomen, claiming that she had digitally shrunken her waistline. They also pointed out her elbow, which looked vaguely distorted.

If there is any truth to the accusations, Jenner has not acknowledged it. She and her famous family rarely give responses to bad press. One of the few exceptions came back in March, when Kim Kardashian made a post on her app denying a photoshop accusation.

“I’m seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a ‘Photoshop fail,’” she wrote at the time. “So ridiculous! I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted — I only added a filter to it. It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that. So, this is actually really funny to me! Who would even Photoshop a car to look like that?! LOL.”