Ken Kercheval’s ‘Dallas’ Fans Mourn the Loss of ‘Charming’ Actor

It was recently announced that Dallas actor Ken Kercheval has passed away, and fans are now mourning the loss of the “charming” star.

This week, it was revealed that the 83-year-old who played Cliff Barnes on the iconic series had died in his hometown of Clinton, Indiana.

Following the sad news, fans of Kercheval came out to lament his death and share messages of sympathy on social media.

Farewell Ken Kercheval. Always a charming, Cagney-like presence in ‘Dallas’. Might have a Chinese in tribute. RIP — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) April 24, 2019

“RIP, and condolences to family,” one fan said, “But may I say this piece of news directly reminds me of a happy time of childhood: a familiar face in Dallas watched in family, with its incredible tune song in French — a top of kitsch for nostalgia that I recommend.”

“Oh no, such a shame. Loved Cliff Barnes,” another fan said. “Hope he’s up there battling with JR as we speak.”

I can hear the theme tune to Dallas playing over in my head. This image of Cliff Barnes getting the one up over JR. Childhood memories eh of Dallas R.I.P Ken Kercheval I think I recorded some episodes on Betamax (video) at the time, — BADWOLFOMEGA DETERMINED VAMPIRESS DEAD TRAVEL FAST (@Badwolf_Omega) April 24, 2019

“Sorry to hear the passing of [Ken Kercheval] aka [Cliff Barnes] from the original cast of #Dallas My sympathies to his surviving family, friends and his fellows within the entertainment world whom he worked with. [Linda Gray],” someone else said.

“Lost another great one that I had the honor of working with. Ken Kercheval was a legend from the Original Dallas and luckily for us he Returned to the new Dallas. Twas an honor Ken. RIP,” one other user tweeted.

@AudreyLanders @julie_gonzalo Sending my deepest sympathies to you on the loss of your beloved Dallas co-star Ken Kercheval! Dallas was an even better show with him in it as Cliff! He will be missed by us Dallas fans forever. Hope he and Larry Hagman are having fun in Heaven! — Jennifer Irons (@TeamBobbyEwing) April 24, 2019

In addition to Dallas, throughout his illustrious career Kercheval also appeared in TV shows such as L.A. Law, Starsky & Hutch, ER, Crossing Jordan, and Diagnosis: Murder.

He also reprised his role as Cliff Barnes during TNT’s 2012 revival of Dallas.

After days of confusion we can confirm the passing of #KenKercheval on Sunday, April 21, as per our original posting. He was 83. Ken passed away in his native Clinton, Indiana & had been living with round the clock carers after suffering a long illness. R.I.P Cliff xx #Dallas pic.twitter.com/mQUR4F96X3 — Dallas Fanzine (@DallasFanzine) April 24, 2019

Kercheval is reportedly survived by five children and six grandchildren. He was married three different times in his life, but was not married at the time of his death.