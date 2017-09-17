Kelsea Ballerini’s Bachelorette Weekend Brings out Very Special Guest

With her wedding fast approaching, country sweetheart, Kelsea Ballerini traveled to Las Vegas to celebrate her bachelorette weekend with her best friends and a very special guest.

#KBMETHERMATE // @madiimoore @wraymes @goodmegan @kgbolton44 @janicolaisen @gracieblack @christinaa1811 @katemroeder A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Sep 15, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

The “Legends” singer took to Instagram on Friday to share video of herself goofing off while on a plane making an attempt at an impression of Kristen Wiig in Bridesmaids, saying, “I’m ready to party with the best of ’em.”

Following the video, Ballerini shared an image of her squad hitting up Jennifer Lopez‘s “All I Have” residency at the AXIS auditorium at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. While the girls took in the show, they also had the chance to meet with Ms. Lo.

🆒🆒🆒🆒🆒🆒🆒🆒 A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Sep 16, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

The 23-year-old singer and songwriter shared a snap of her squad with Lopez, captioning the image with “cool” block text emojis. In the image, Ballerini is seen front and center with Lopez as they are all smiles for the camera.

In another image, Ballerini shared a selfie with Lopez that had fellow country artist, Carly Pearce saying, “OH. MAHHH. GAHHHH.”

don’t be fooled by the rock(s) that I got. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Sep 16, 2017 at 12:22am PDT

“Don’t be fooled by the rock(s) that I got,” Ballerini captioned the image.

In addition to putting the finishing touches on her second album set to release this fall, Ballerini is busy planning her wedding to fiancé Morgan Evans.

In an interview with Nash Country Daily earlier this summer, Ballerini shared a few details of her big day, noting that she and Evans aren’t actually that focused on the wedding itself.

“We are so focused on music, and I think meeting each other and falling super in love with each other was a big surprise for both of us,” she said. “And I think we’re kinda like … we’re so stoked to get married, but the actual wedding part isn’t really what we care about.”

