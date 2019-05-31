Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Stafford Opens up About Insecurities in Latest Health Update Following Brain Surgery

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, opened up about her insecurities after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor in April in an emotional Instagram post Tuesday.

Stafford, 29, shared a gallery of selfies that alternate between ones taken just a few weeks before she underwent an intense, 12-hour surgery and others taken at a wedding two weeks ago.

“I have weakness on my right side.. might look slight to others, but it’s very noticeable to me,” Stafford wrote. “I have to wait 6 -12 months to know whether this will be permanent or not. This is a VERY GOOD result from surgery.. it’s just a ‘slight difference’ in a face you’ve been staring at for 29 years can be a big difference to you.”

Stafford said she has cried about it and said she is “extremely, EXTREMELY insecure about this.”

“I see it in my eyes and in my smile. Every time I laugh I cover my mouth because that’s when it’s most noticeable… that’s when I’m most vulnerable,” she wrote.

Stafford said she can “feel the weakness” when she tries to kiss Matthew or make kissy noises to their three daughters, 2-year-old twins Sawyer and Chandler, and Hunter Hope, who was born in August.

“My right eye doesn’t close all the way and therefore, I have learned how irritating a dry eye can be and how important it is to carry eye drops in every purse.. If this is permanent, I know eventually I will be ok with it,” Stafford wrote. “I may sound superficial with this post and [don’t] get me wrong, I am so grateful that I am here and healing.. but I want to be upfront and honest.”

She continued, “For anyone going through any type of facial weakness, just know you are not alone and if I find anything that helps, I will for sure share… On another note, my balance is improving every day and my good days are greatly outnumbering my bad. Im getting back into my routine and it feels so good. I’m beyond thankful for that and in the end, I know getting back to myself on the inside is all that really matters.”

Stafford also shared new photos with her children on Friday, taken during a trip to Palm Beach, Florida.

“Sometimes the best trips are the ones booked the afternoon before,” she wrote in the caption. “Life is all about making memories and we for sure did that.”

In April, Stafford announced she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Later that same month, she went to a hospital for the 12-hour surgery, which was a success. A few days later though, she had to go back to the hospital for follow-up treatment.

Earlier this month, Matthew told The Mitch Albom Show his wife was doing much better and thanked fans for their overwhelming support.

“She’s doing good,” the 31-year-old Pro Bowler said. “I think she’s kind of right where the doctors want her to be at this point in her recovery, but we appreciate everybody’s well wishes, thoughts, prayers, all that. People have been really supportive and I know she and I both really appreciate it.”

The Lions also showed their support in April, hours after Stafford announced she needed surgery.

“The Detroit Lions fully support Kelly, Matthew and the entire Stafford family during this difficult time,” the franchise said. “Over the years, their selfless commitment to helping others and improving the communities in which we live and work has made a lasting impact on the lives of so many. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support.”

