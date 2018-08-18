Kelly Ripa Fires Back at Trolls Criticizing Her Throwback Photo With Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa shared a before-and-after throwback post with husband Mark Consuelos on Instagram Thursday and had no time for trolls.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host was not happy with two trolls who thought she had plastic surgery done.

“Double [Flashback Friday] before i discovered that i needed a stylist and had a GOOD side,” Ripa wrote in the caption. On one side was a photo of the couple from 1997, while the other was a more recent red carpet photo.

In the comments section, two fans shared their thoughts on Ripa’s look, suggesting she had a nose job and veneers.

“I’m gonna tell you right now. No nose job, and no veneers,” Ripa replied, notes Comments By Celebs. “I wouldn’t be sleeping in a retainer every night if I had. You guys know how to make a girl feel special.”

While Ripa might have never had a nose job, she has been open about using Botox in the past. In a 2013 interview with ELLE, Ripa said uses Botox in her armpits to avoid swearing and in her eyelid.

“Every seven months or so my eyelid skin rests on my eyelashes,” she explained. “So I feel like it makes my makeup artist’s life easier, and it makes my eyes look a little more open on TV, which is where I happen to work right now.”

During a 2016 episode of Live With Kelly, Ripa told Megyn Kelly she had a bad experience with Botox.

“I’m going to tell you a story I’ve never told anyone. I got bad Botox about … what was it, a year ago? And it was bad. It did something to my good side, so then I had two bad sides. I’m not kidding,” Ripa said.

Ripa did not go into details, but said it was so bad that it ruined her smile.

“I’m starting to look myself again, but there was about a six-month period where people were like: ‘What’s wrong with Kelly? She doesn’t smile anymore.’ And I was like: ‘I am smiling,’” she recalled.

Ripa’s looks are frequent targets for trolls, and Ripa is almost always game for responding. Back in March, she even shared a video from her Live dressing room, declaring that trolling a troll is one of her favorite things to do.

In March, one troll infamously accused Consuelos of trying to make himself look taller in one photo, which inspired a response from the couple.

“Please tell me how it is I can try to look taller,” Consuelos wrote. “I’m dying to know.”

“He’s tall where it counts babe,” Ripa chimed in.

Ripa was also slammed for wearing a bikini at age 47, which really confused the talkshow host.

“I don’t know what I’m supposed to wear to the beach,” she said on Watch What Happens Live. “I mean, I don’t really know. I wasn’t in synagogue. I was at the beach. I mean, if you come up with an option, let me know.”

Photo credit: Ron Galella/WireImage/Getty Images