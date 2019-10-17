Kelly Ripa Teases ‘New Series’ With Photo of Freshly Dyed Blonde Hair, and Fans Can’t Get Enough

Kelly Ripa may be busy at work on her long-running talk show, but she’s prepared to add another task to her plate all in the name of her hair. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host took to Instagram on Wednesday with a hilarious makeup-free photo of herself as she underwent a hair transformation, using the moment to pitch a new show for the network: Blondish.

“Blondish. A new series maybe? Coming this fall to [ABC],” Ripa captioned the shot, referencing her new color and the network’s popular Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross-starring series Blackish, a series that has already spawned spinoff series Mixed-ish and Grown-ish.

In the photo, Ripa can be seen sitting in a chair as celebrity hairstylist Ryan Trygstad is busy at work transforming her locks back to a brighter blonde.

The photo drew plenty of laughs, fans applauding Ripa’s natural look while also keeping their fingers crossed the faux-show becomes reality.

“With that likable whacky best friend that lives in la but pops in for visits!!” Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote.

“You came out of the house looking like that?” one fan questioned, referencing Ripa’s fresh-faced look. “Way to go.”

“You’re Super gorge Kelly no matter what color your hair is,” a third added.

“Your stylist is so handsome !!” one fan commented before adding that they would “watch Blondish.”

Ripa’s fresh look was on full display when she stepped out for Thursday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. During the episode, both Ripa and Seacrest were clad in purple for Spirit Day to “support the LGBTQ+ community and shutdown bullying! Always be yourself and spread kindness. It’s a good look on everyone.”

Of course, while Ripa certainly appeared to be confident with her makeup-free look and didn’t shy away from showing off a few grays, she did recently reveal one part of her life that she is not as confident about. Speaking on the morning talk show on Sept. 25, Ripa joked about the “outrage” of husband Mark Consuelos’ body.

“I would need a plastic surgeon,” she joked of Consuelos’ “shredded and glistening” appearance. “Whereas Mark just needs to not drink half-and-half for one cup of coffee.”

Ripa jokingly added that she’s lucky that “my TV show requires that I wear clothes for all times,” unlike her husband’s role on The CW’s Riverdale, where he has been shown shirtless on multiple occasions.