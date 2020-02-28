Kelly Ripa Shares Steamy Video of Husband Mark Consuelos That Is Leaving Fans ‘Extremely Thirsty’

Kelly Ripa is all for showing off her husband and fans are here for it! The morning show host added a video to Instagram of her husband Mark Consuelos working out and not only uses the word “thirsty” to describe what’s happening, but again, uses the word “daddy” — a word she’s openly embraced to her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Feb 26, 2020 at 4:02pm PST

In the video, Consuelos is working out his core muscles as the actor appears to be covered in sweat as his body glistens. Ripa, who’s not one to shy away from sharing how sexy her man is, recorded him mid-workout as she can be seen in the mirror on the wall in workout gear herself.

“How bout a little [workout motivation] for extremely thirsty [fire, strong arm, water emoji],” Ripa wrote in her caption alongside the hashtags, “workout” and “daddy.”

Naturally, fans chimed in with their thoughts and it’s safe to say, a lot of them were “thirsty” to share their comments.

“Yes to Daddy. Yes to Zaddy. Yes to the Queen [Madonna] singing in the background,” one fan wrote, while someone else said, “Zaddy!!!! [fire emoji].”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna posted, “#Zaddy and Thank you Kelly!!! [three red hearts].”

ABC anchor, David Muir even mentioned he has a little catching up to do, commenting, “Ok. That’s insane. I have a lot of work to do before i see yall.”

In January, the actress called her husband “daddy” in a post that featured Consuelos in a turtle neck as he looked off to the side and fans loved that too! Ripa clarified for those following her account that she has zero shame in calling her husband that term and will do so on the internet for all to see.

Last year, she shared a throwback photo of the married couple as Consuelos stood behind his wife with his hand on her hip and her daughter commented on it asking if her caption was “necessary” as Ripa showed off her attraction for her husband. In an interview with PEOPLE, she jokingly said “I think that means I’ve gotten something right,” commenting on her daughter being grossed out by her parents when it comes to their romance. She also talked about how her daughter feels what the 49-year-old wears clothing-wise is embarrassing but again, says she’s probably owning the mom title.

