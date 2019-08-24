Kelly Ripa Shares Hilarious Photobomb of Daughter Lola From Pre-College Celebration

Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola Consuelos is heading off to college and to mark the occasion, the Consulos family celebrated with a beach party. One of the photos featured a hilarious photobomb from a stranger who unwittingly made a gorgeous photo of Lola and boyfriend Tarek Fahmy into a funny memory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Aug 11, 2019 at 10:49am PDT

On Aug. 11, Ripa shared the photo, with Lola and Fahmy smiling as they posed together. An older gentleman is seen behind them, but the young couple clearly had no idea the man was there.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Dramatic scenes from last nights celebration featuring a very special [photobomb],” Ripa wrote. Ripa included close-ups of the man’s face, inspiring hundreds of comments from fans and celebrities.

“You are just family goals in all ways,” Jenna Dewan wrote.

“Love your family! Best photos at the sunset! Your daughter is so beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Lola is Beautiful… cute couple,” another wrote.

Thankfully, there were no critics crashing the party in the comments section for the photo. Ripa is known for taking the time to respond to trolls, but she did not have to in this case. Earlier this month, she fired back at a troll who called her a boring “cardboard cutout” and criticized Jerry O’Connell for picking Ripa as the first guest on the actor’s new talk show.

“Well Vanessa, it’s August, so non cardboard cutout tv people are in Italy,” Ripa responded directly to the Instagram user. “And truth be told, I’m pretty exciting.”

Aside from responding to critics, Ripa did have a very busy summer with Lola. The 18-year-old graduated high school and Ripa shared photos of her wearing her cap and gown in June. The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host also posted photos of Lola in her prom dress with Fahmy. Last week, she shared a photo from Lola’s baptism.

During her appearance on O’Connell’s The Jerry O Show, Ripa revealed that Lola altered her prom dress without Ripa and Consulos knowing.

“That’s the prom dress that we had made and she had altered behind our back,” Ripa revealed as O’Connell showed a photo of Lola wearing the dress with a low-v neckline. “So that’s why the girls are fully on display… Everybody came down the stairs together. And I just mean Lola.”

“She’s a smart girl. She’s a nice girl,” Ripa added of Lola.

Ripa and Consuelos are also parents to Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16.

Photo credit: Getty Images