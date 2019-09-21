Kelly Ripa Misses ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Show After Feeling ‘Really Sick’

During Thursday’s episode of Live With Kelly & Ryan, fans of the ABC daytime talk show were stunned to hear host, Kelly Ripa was not feeling well and ended up missing the taping entirely from her co-star, Ryan Seacrest.

“Unfortunately she wasn’t feeling well yesterday and today she’s really sick,” the 44-year-old explained to the audience and viewers before kicking off the Thursday show.

Seacrest went on to explain that her decision to stay home apparently was a last minute one, revealing “she was here a few minutes ago, and we just said, ‘Go feel better.’”

“We wish you well, Kelly. Get better soon. We will miss you for this hour,” he said, later adding a similar message to his “dearest friend” in the show’s final minutes.

Outside of scheduled vacations, the 48-year-old mother of three has rarely missed a show. Ripa, who has hosted the long-running morning show since 2001, skipped the show featuring guests, Taraji P. Henson and Iain Armitage. Naturally, Seacrest, who will also be returning to American Idol for its third season — his 18th overall — kept things moving well in her absence, joking to the audience that he would “give you your money back, but you got here for free anyway.”

Prior to her absence Thursday, Ripa took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her “first community” service trip to the U.S./Mexico border, revealing it would “not [be her] last” because “families matter.”

The photos come on the heel of her recent vacations with husband, Mark Conseulos. Ripa took to Instagram to share a sexy photo of her hubby during one of the couple’s vacations to Corsica, a mountainous Mediterranean island boasting stylish seaside towns off the southeastern coast of France.

“[Throwback Thursday] Corsica [daddy] lookin for love,” she captioned the photo alongside a string of emojis, including a heart, sunglasses and peeking eyes. “(Definitely not asking for directions).”

In the photo, the Live With Kelly & Ryan host’s husband is sporting a black T-shirt and sunglasses as he stares into the distance, while flexing his bicep and holding the rim of his dark shades in a model sort of pose.

The photo inflamed Consuelos into writing: “I definitely should’ve asked for some… that day,” he added alongside a string of rolling on the floor with laughter emojis.

