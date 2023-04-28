Kelly Ripa Posts Photo in Bed With Mark Conseulos as They Begin Co-Hosting 'Live' Together

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have never hidden their bedroom antics, and little is changing as they begin taking their work home with them! The married co-hosts of the newly-renamed Live With Kelly and Mark took to Instagram ahead of their official debut as co-stars Monday to joke about their "prep work," sharing a photo of the two passed out sleeping in bed alongside their two dogs.

"Severe prep work in progress," Ripa's caption read, as Consuelos joked in the comments, "That was a clip from our Only Fans feed." Shortly after making the post, Ripa and Consuelos made their first appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark, commemorating the moment with an audience selfie Ripa captioned, "First day. First show. First selfie. So the adventure begins!"

Monday's episode was billed as "the beginning of a new chapter" for the ABC daytime show, as longtime host Ripa joked that Consuelos would be "joining me today – and permanently, until one of us dies." The Riverdale actor then thanked his wife for "trusting [him] to be your co-host," as he referenced their All My Children characters, "Thank you America, thank you – Hayley and Mateo forever."

The show's renaming from Live With Kelly and Ryan to Live With Kelly and Mark marks the eighth time the daytime series has changed its title over the years, most recently changing to reflect Ryan Seacrest's exit Friday after six seasons by Ripa's side. The American Idol host first announced he would be leaving Live back in February as he planned to move back to the west coast full-time to continue his other hosting duties.

While it was a "tough, tough" decision and a "bittersweet" exit, Seacrest said at the time he would most miss his mornings with Ripa. "Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," he said in a statement at the time. "She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together." Ripa gushed at the time, "I'm so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan. Ryan's energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind."