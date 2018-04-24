Kelly Ripa Posts Photo of Her 'Man Crush' and Instagram Can’t Handle It

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos are just as in love as ever, and Ripa displayed their enviable relationship once again in her latest Instagram post, in which she called Consuelos her man crush "every damn day."

On Monday, Ripa shared a selfie of the pair, though her face was partially cropped out to put the focus on Consuelos, who looked into the camera along with his wife.

"#mcm man crush every damn day," Ripa captioned the image.

The morning host's followers were clearly fans of the snap, with many using the comments section to gush over the couple.

"You are an adorable couple!!!!" one fan wrote. "I love that you not only remained married, but truly look like you still dig each other! Nevertheless, you are also very real about life and kids and that it is not always smooth sailing! May God bless you and your family!"

Another referenced the pair's time on soap opera All My Children, commenting, "I have loved watching you both on and off tv ever since the days of Hayley and Mateo! You definitely make loving look easy!"

Consuelos also responded to his wife's tribute, writing, "Hey. I love it. Thanks babe."

Ripa often uses Mondays as an excuse to post throwback photos of her man, though her previous photo was a recent one taken of Consuelos as the pair went on a sunrise run together.

(Photo: Instagram / @kellyripa)

"Sunrise run with my cohost in life and this morning," Ripa wrote. "@instasuelos here comes the sun."

It's clear that fitness runs in the family, and a bikini shot Consuelos posted of Ripa in March certainly proves the host's commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

Despite the fact that Ripa looked amazing in the photo, some commenters felt the need to troll the mom of three for wearing a bikini at age 47.

In response to the negativity, Consuelos stepped in to defend his wife, leaving a lengthy comment praising Ripa.

"I wanted to take a couple of days to weigh in. Probably should've earlier arguably. But I wanted to be above it. Well, not I'm not. I posted this pic of the women I most admire," he wrote. "Yes she's wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come. If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you're suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it. To all the males that had something negative to say. I suggest you bring it up with me if ever I'm lucky enough to run into you. I'm going to get back to my vacation now.."

Photo Credit: Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com