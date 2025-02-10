Kelly Ripa Makes Facelift Admission

Kelly Ripa is fine with fine tuning here and there, but minimally. The longtime daytime talk show host revealed the one plastic surgery procedure she’s considering getting in the future: a mini facelift. In a recent episode of her Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast she made the admission while speaking with her plastic surgeon Dr. David Rosenberg about the rise of body dysmorphia. Body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), or body dysmorphia, is defined as “a mental health condition where a person spends a lot of time worrying about flaws in their appearance. These flaws are often unnoticeable to others. Anyone can be impacted by the condition, but it’s most common in women and teenagers, per NHS.

During the conversation, Ripa also admitted to getting botox injections ”three times a year,” but “waited until [she] was 39” before beginning the injections. “I used to get Botox just in my armpits to stop from sweating. One day I said, ‘Do you think I should put Botox in my face?’ And [Dr. Rosenberg] looked at me and he goes, ‘I thought this day would never come,’” the 54-year-old explained. “And I was like ‘Oh my God, I needed Botox’…there’s a sweet spot.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She said that her botox use is “super minimal” and she’s only gotten them in certain areas. “I’m a minimalist…I do the crow’s feet and I do the neck and that’s it. I do it now three times a year.” But Ripa is a lover of skincare products that help with anti-aging.

Botox is a drug that’s injected into muscles to treat a variety of conditions, which can include wrinkles, muscle spasms, and migraines in addition to excessive sweating. The mother of three said in the future, she’s open to a mini facelift, which typically focuses on one area of the face, versus the whole thing.