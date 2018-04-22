Fans Have a ‘Bone to Pick’ With Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos After Latest Images

Live With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa’s latest post to Instagram was a series of images with her and husband Mark Consuelos presenting at the Yogi Berra Museum, and fans had plenty to say about the shots.

“What a thrill to present the great Willie Randolph with the [Yogi Berra Museum] teammate award,” Ripa wrote in the caption alongside retired MLB player Willie Randolph and his wife Gretchen. “Willie and Gretchen are out dearest friends who became family a loooooooong time ago.”

However, the comment section had a “bone to pick” with the television personality and her husband — one noting that the two remain so good-looking after years of being on television.

“Okay Kelly I got a bone to pick with you you and Mark never age is that good Italian skin with the olive oil that’s what my mama used to say God bless you both and your family,” one commenter wrote.

“Good lord your kids are gorgeous. You and a mark are a perfect genetic combo,” wrote another with a smiley face.

“Oh [Kelly Ripa], it’s too bad you guys weren’t just a little bit cuter….” one joked with a winky face emoji.

“Do you two ever age?!?!” another fan asked emphatically.

The fans also pointed out how handsome the couples’ children Michael, Lola and Joaquin all looked attending the event.

“Your children are so beautiful,” one commenter wrote. “I watch your show every morning and love the stories of the kids. Your are mark are doing a remarkable job raising them.”

“You better put some holy water on that family of yours. They are way to good looking,” joked another.

Ripa and Consuelos both live active social media lives, though both have made a game out of fighting back against trolls in the comment section.

“I like trolling. I love trolling a troll, it is my favorite thing to do,” Ripa said during a video.

She began to read a few comments, providing her own responses.

“You have too much makeup on, it makes you look like a wax figure” one read. “I say, ‘Oh no no no, I have way more makeup on than a wax figure. I know because I have a wax figure at Madame Tussauds and she doesn’t wear this much makeup. But she didn’t get to go to the Academy Awards, did she?”

“I wanted to take a couple of days to weigh in Probably should’ve earlier arguably,” Consuelos wrote after trolls went after his wife in a photo he posted of her in a bikini. But I wanted to be above it. Well, not I’m not. I posted this pic of the women I most admire. Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come. If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you’re suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it. To all the males that had something negative to say. I suggest you bring it up with me if ever I’m lucky enough to run into you. I’m going to get back to my vacation now..”