Kelly Ripa’s Husband Mark Consuelos and Lookalike Sons Have Fans Seeing Triplets in New Photo

Kelly Ripa shared another family photo on Instagram Saturday, this time making fans think they were seeing triple. The new photo shows her husband, Mark Consuelos, with their sons, Joaquin and Michael. The post came just a few days after Ripa missed an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan because she was ill.

“Triplets in [Brooklyn],” Ripa wrote in the caption, tagging the pizza restaurant the family went to.

The photo had Ripa’s fans in awe.

“All three are so flipping handsome,” one person wrote.

“Wow they are identical!” another chimed in.

“Oh look It’s Officer Handsome and his handsome sons!!” one fan joked.

“Wow. Those kids of yours are getting big!” another wrote.

“Hope you are feeling better Kelly and you have a lovely family,” another wrote.

Some of Ripa’s fans also used the comments section to wish her well after she missed Thursday’s episode of Live. During the broadcast, co-host Ryan Seacrest told audiences that Ripa “wasn’t feeling well yesterday and today she’s really sick.”

Seacrest said Ripa made a last-minute decision to stay home, adding, “She was here a few minutes ago and we just said, ‘Go feel better.’”

“We wish you well, Kelly. Get better soon. We will miss you for this hour,” Seacrest added. He also joked to the audience that he would “give you your money back, but you got here for free anyway.”

Ripa and Consuelos will get to spend more time with their son Joaquin, 16, since daughter Lola, 18, and Michael, 22, are in college. Over the summer, the celebrity power couple shared several emotional posts about Lola’s final year in high school and getting her ready for college. Both Lola and Michael attend New York University.

“College is where you start establishing yourself as an independent person, so when you send your kid goes off to college and your kid stays local … if she feels homesick, I have to say to her, ‘You can’t come home. You have to work it out,’” Ripa explained on On Air With Ryan Seacrest earlier this month.

“I treat it [like long-distance]. I did the same thing for my son,” she continued. “‘You’re going to have to figure it out.’ My main concern was, ‘I don’t know if you should be this close to home because I don’t want you using home like it’s your home. I want this to be your experience.’”

Aside from her family photos, Ripa recently shared photos from her trip to the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Remember [this is about humanity] -this is my first trip of community service at US/Mexico border, definitely not my last,” Ripa wrote on Sept. 14. “Because families matter. Thank you [Elsa Collins] for your tireless leadership and astonishing organizational skillzzzz.”

