Kelly Ripa Blasts Fan Who Accuses Her of Being Too Old for Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have no time for Internet trolls, and Ripa proved that once again this week when she slammed a commenter who wrote that she looks too old for her husband.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host had commented on Consuelos’ post supporting the #HeForShe movement, with Ripa writing, “You make me proud @instasuelos.”

In response to her comment, one of Conseulos’ followers wrote, “@kellyripa, yes he is so handsome but you need to go. Kelly, you look to old for him. Sorry, but you do.”

Ripa wasted no time in clapping back, noting, “@mariaxdiax, you need to learn how to spell the word too sweetie. As in you’re too stupid to be with my young, handsome husband. Ps, he likes proper grammar as well you dope.”

If the commenter had bothered to check Google, they would have realized that Ripa and Consuelos are, in fact, the same age — both are 47 years old. Not that that fact matters all that much, since trolling in general is just never okay.

Consuelos’ post itself also garnered some controversy, with some declaring they were done following the Riverdale star after he expressed his support for the movement, which invites males to share their support for women’s equality.

“Now more than ever…We should want to live in a world where we’re all equal,” Consuelos had written. “That’s why I’m partnering with @HeForShe – to champion real change in gender equality. I am #HeForShe. Are you?”

In response to the post, one person told Consuelos, “I’m done following you.”

The actor was quick to fire back, wondering why a woman would not support a movement that specifically pertains to women’s rights.

“You don’t support equal pay for women?” Consuelos replied. “I think, by your profile pic that you are a woman. I assume you have a daughter or granddaughters? Do you think they should be paid equally?”

Both Ripa and Consuelos have done their fair share of clapping back at trolls in recent months, though Ripa recently told Us Weekly that she enjoys the occasional comeback more than her husband does.

“He hates it, but I love it,” she said. “I try not to even focus on that kind of stuff, but once in a while it’s fun because I’m from New Jersey, so I don’t take any of that too seriously. If someone gives me a hard time, I give them a hard time right back.”

The mom of three added that despite her occasional responses, she won’t try to take down every troll who comes her way.

“It takes a lot of energy to follow every single comment,” she said. “I can barely follow them.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Nick Agro