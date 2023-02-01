Kelly Ripa Announces New Project

Kelly Ripa has an exciting new project on the way. On Wednesday, it was announced that Ripa will have her own podcast with SiriusXM. The show, which will premiere in March, will be called Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.

Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, are working with their production team, Milojo Productions, for this new endeavor with SiriusXM. Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa will feature Ripa talking with a different celebrity guest each episode. At times, she will be joined by a specialist or guest expert depending on the conversation. While viewers have been able to watch Ripa interview countless celebrity guests on her morning show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, her podcast will give fans an unfiltered and uncensored look into each interviewee's story.

"After 23 years of interviewing celebrities, authors, musicians and experts on live TV, the big takeaway is that the most compelling and unfiltered conversations happen OFF camera," Ripa said about her new project. "I have dreamed of a platform where I can have these honest talks without all the fuss and filter of a camera. Now SiriusXM has made my dream a reality with a podcast featuring friends, both old and new, discussing a variety of topics we all face in life, while getting deep with some experts' views and advice along the way. Not another podcast, this is OFF CAMERA!"

"Kelly Ripa has been an indelible part of television for decades," Scott Greenstein, the President and Chief Content Officer. of SiriusXM "We're excited to launch this series so that audiences can hear a whole new side of her incredible talent, humor, and perspective." Let's Talk Off Camera will be available on Stitcher, the SXM app, and all major podcast listening platforms when it launches in March.

Fans know and love Ripa from her time on her morning show, but she's been branching out with several other projects as of late. She released her memoir, Live Wire, in September. It was also reported in August 2022 that Ripa was working on two "ripped from the headlines" projects for Lifetime with her husband, Consuelos. As a part of their Milojo Productions banner, they're producing two films based on true events — Let's Get Physical and The Disappearance of Cari Farver.