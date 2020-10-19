Kelly Osbourne and TikTok Star Griffin Johnson Photographed Together Amid Romance Rumors

Does Kelly Osbourne have a new man? After making headlines for her dramatic weight loss, the 35-year-old was spotted again with TikTok star Griffin Johnson after the two were already seen together this month and now everyone has questions. Osbourne and the 21-year-old were seen out together just three days after the two were spotted at the celebrity hotspot Craig's in West Hollywood.

The two were photographed inside a car with Johnson in the driver seat and Osbourne in the passenger. The two seemed to be enjoying each other as both were pictured with huge smiles on their faces. Although neither one has confirmed whether they're dating or not, onlookers can't help but to speculate.

(Photo: MEGA, Getty)

Their outing comes just three months after Johnson and his ex-girlfriend Dixie D'Amelio decided to split. As for Osbourne, she called it quits with ex Jimmy Q in 2019 and told Us Weekly she has been focusing on her as of lately. "[I'm] taking the 'me' time," she said in 2019 when speaking to Us Weekly. "I'm not good to anyone unless I'm good." She then added, "I think love is a lot of work. It's a lot of work and I hope one day I will [find love again]. But [I'm] not saying yes, not saying no."

In recent months, fans have noticed Osbourne's tremendous weight loss. The television personality has been pretty open with the public about the changes she's made not only to her lifestyle but to her diet that are playing a new role in her life today. After competing on Season 9 of Dancing with the Stars, where she was eating a lot of fast food and pizza, she has since gone vegan. Although this change has been a positive one for Osbourne, she does credit having a gastric sleeve procedure for some of her 85-pound weight loss.

"I don't give a f— what anyone has to say. I did it, I'm proud of it, they can such s—. I did the gastric sleeve," she said on the Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. "All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never, ever, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done." Her nonchalant attitude is exactly why fans love her and support her decision. Whether surgery was involved or not, it's undeniable that Osbourne looks absolutely stunning.