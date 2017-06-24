Kelly Osbourne Reveals Derriere Thong Photo While Trying To Strip Off Dress

While’s she not dealing with her famous family on MTV anymore, Kelly Osbourne is still making waves online. Particularly, her latest revealing post is stirring up some discussion on Instagram.

When the dress is too big for your body but too small for your ass. I’ve been in this bathroom for 20 minutes trying to get it off! #SampleSizeSuckMyDick 😂😳😰 A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Jun 23, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

In the photo the 32-year-old reality TV personality, who recently shared a new mohawk look, is seen leaning against her bathroom wall with a black dress pulled up to her waist.

The dress isn’t making it over her rear, so her blue lace thong and black bra are exposed.

Apparently, she was struggling to get the dress off for almost half-an-hour.

“When the dress is too big for your body but too small for your ass,” she wrote. “I’ve been in this bathroom for 20 minutes trying to get it off!”

She also added the hashtag “Sample Size Suck My D–k” and emojis representing laughing, being surprised and crying.

This risqué post is a bit out of the ordinary for her, but her fans ate it up. The photo currently has 17,000 likes.

However, it wasn’t all that positivity wasn’t shared in the comment section.

Many fans noticed the two warped bathroom tiles on her wall next to Osbourne’s waist and derriere. The one by the waist is going inward, and the other is going outward. This is a blatant sign of photo editing, and some were not happy.

This wouldn’t be the first time Osbourne’s been caught photoshopping.

“Hey that’s so cool how the lines on the bathroom tiles right next to her waist and bottom are all bendy,” one commenter wrote. “Not very fair to present photoshopped images to young women as reality…”