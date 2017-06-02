Kelly Osbourne Reveals Rad New Mohawk With Shaved Head

Kelly Osbourne is taking her uninhibited style to another level with her new mohawk hairdo.

The 32-year-old reality star debuted the fresh cut at the Daytime Divas premiere on Thursday, according to Daily Mail. The daughter of rocker Ozzy Osbourne shaved the sides of her head completely to reveal her “solidarity” tattoo inked on the right side above her ear.

While shaving her head is nothing new for the America’s Next Top Model judge, she most noticeably kept the middle long with a shimmering purple and silver shade. Her hair was braided tightly from front to back and ending in a small ponytail.

Kelly Osbourne paired her eye-catching haircut with a long blazer that featured large pink lapels. The jacket also had white splits on the sleeves and giant pockets at the hips.

Earlier this month, Kelly shocked her fans once again by admitting that she was once admitted to a mental hospital. In her new memoir, There Is No F*cking Secret; Letters From a Bad*ss B*tch, Osbourne spoke out about how her drug addiction became so overwhelming that her mother committed her for three days into a mental institution.

“Mum once locked me in a mental institution for three days, and it scared the hell out of me. … I had to wear paper shoes, since I could potentially kill myself with a shoelace, and wasn’t allowed to have anything metal, not even a spoon,” she writes. “I wasn’t suicidal by medical standards, but I heard Mum’s message loud and clear: stop using drugs before I was gone for good.”

Osbourne’s first experience with drugs was when she was 13-years-old and was given liquid Vicodin following her tonsillectomy.

“I found, when I take this, people like me. I’m having fun. I’m not getting picked on. It became a confidence thing,” she said.

Despite her exposure to drugs at a young age, Kelly doesn’t blame anyone else for her issues.

“I don’t blame Dad for the fact that I ended up a drug user, nor do I blame growing up in the public eye. For me, drugs were a coping mechanism that also fueled my self-destruction,” she writes.

Kelly has had a long journey to sobriety that included four visits to rehab, six detoxes, and one visit to a mental institution. She is now four years sober and is finally feeling confident enough to open up about her troubled past, body issues, and friendships in her new candid memoir.