Kelly Clarkson Tweets Message to Shawn Mendes After Hospitalization

Kelly Clarkson hosted the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, for which she should get major credit considering the fact that she was rushed into surgery immediately the next morning to have her appendix removed.

After the procedure, the star quickly returned to social media, sharing a series of tweets including a message to fellow singer Shawn Mendes.

In the tweet, Clarkson praised the 21-year-old for his new song, “If I Can’t Have You,” which was released on Friday.

Clarkson also sent out several tweets thanking the team that helped her bring the awards show together, calling them “A wonderful & talented group of people!”

The American Idol winner addressed her surgery in tweet when she revealed that she had been in incredible pain while hosting the BBMAs.

Not gonna lie…. I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain 😬 BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix 🤣 #TheShowMustGoOn 💁🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/eL9HoVlSiM — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) May 2, 2019

Along with Mendes, Clarkson shared shoutouts to Dan + Shay and Tori Kelly, who performed during the awards show and sounded so good, Clarkson requested that they all record together.

“I don’t want to hear any excuses you 3!” she wrote. “We all need a recorded duet stat or hell, just record something for me and send it to me so I can hear it all the time.”

Jenna Dewan also got a post from Clarkson, who reacted to a throwback photo Dewan posted of herself working as a backup dancer for Clarkson years ago.

Dewan wrote that the performance took place at a Walmart in Texas and called Clarkson “one of THE nicest and best i have met in this business.”

In response, Clarkson wrote that her “dream” is to dance as well as Dewan.

Yes!! What a throwback?! My dream is still to dance as well as you ha! A girl can dream 🤣😂💁🏼‍♀️ we look like such kids in this picture. We need a fresh new pic together girl ha! https://t.co/OKxzT8KJuO — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) May 3, 2019

PEOPLE reports that Clarkson is scheduled to film a live episode of The Voice on Monday, which gives the singer a few more days to recover from her surgery before she has to head back to work.

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin