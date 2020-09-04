Celebrity

Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Troll Trashing Indy 500 ‘God Bless America’ Singer Chevel Shepherd

Kelly Clarkson performed the National Anthem ahead of the Indy 500 race on Sunday, and the star […]

Kelly Clarkson performed the National Anthem ahead of the Indy 500 race on Sunday, and the star was preceded by The Voice Season 15 winner Chevel Shepherd, who performed “God Bless America.”

After Shepherd’s performance, the 16-year-old was criticized by some viewers on Twitter, who used the social media platform to air their feelings on Shepherd’s rendition of the classic song.

“Absolute WORST version of God Bless America I’ve ever heard!!! Sing it the way it was written, without all the slow whining, the ‘stylizing,’ the chirps and warbles,” one person wrote.

Clarkson, who coached Shepherd to victory on Season 15 of The Voice, soon stepped in to defend the teen singer. The American Idol winner responded to a viewer who incorrectly billed Clarkson as singing the song, defending Shepherd in the process.

She previously praised Shepherd’s performance in a separate tweet.

Plenty of fans couldn’t get enough of Clarkson’s troll takedown, expressing their admiration for the Texas native.

Several people also defended both Shepherd and Clarkson’s performances.

