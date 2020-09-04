Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Troll Trashing Indy 500 ‘God Bless America’ Singer Chevel Shepherd

Kelly Clarkson performed the National Anthem ahead of the Indy 500 race on Sunday, and the star was preceded by The Voice Season 15 winner Chevel Shepherd, who performed “God Bless America.”

After Shepherd’s performance, the 16-year-old was criticized by some viewers on Twitter, who used the social media platform to air their feelings on Shepherd’s rendition of the classic song.

“Absolute WORST version of God Bless America I’ve ever heard!!! Sing it the way it was written, without all the slow whining, the ‘stylizing,’ the chirps and warbles,” one person wrote.

I agree JR! She sounded like she was straining to sing it. Not natural at all! Also, it was Chevel Shepherd not Kelly Clarkson sing God Bless America! — Cheryl Riney (@riney_cheryl) May 26, 2019

Chevel Shepherd US version of the Voice. Its a Voice allright 🙄 #Indy500 — Sardonically (@Ssadonnelly) May 26, 2019

Clarkson, who coached Shepherd to victory on Season 15 of The Voice, soon stepped in to defend the teen singer. The American Idol winner responded to a viewer who incorrectly billed Clarkson as singing the song, defending Shepherd in the process.

I didn’t actually sing that song today but the 16 yr old girl that did, nailed it. Also, think about the fact that U signed in online & took the time 2 drag a 16 yr old girl. Really think about it because Ur showing the worst side of U & I have faith that you’re cooler than this. https://t.co/dAEhl4MamV — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 26, 2019

She previously praised Shepherd’s performance in a separate tweet.

Plenty of fans couldn’t get enough of Clarkson’s troll takedown, expressing their admiration for the Texas native.

Me trying to like this more than once pic.twitter.com/OvUmZWjMBk — nino (@vitorgunz_) May 26, 2019

It’s not the only reason, but it’s for posts like this that I love you. — Jimi Jamm🎧🎤 (@jimijamm) May 26, 2019

Several people also defended both Shepherd and Clarkson’s performances.

16 year old Chevel sang God Bless America, not Kelly. Both girls absolutely nailed their respective versions. Well within each girl’s extraordinary range in front of nearly 1/3 of a million people in attendance with millions more watching worldwide. Know before speaking! — Patrick Duff (@pdcreativetv) May 27, 2019

Were you live in person in Indy? I was. 2 of the very best performances in the history of the 500. Each made me proud to be an American🏁🇺🇸🏎 — The Play of the Game (@PlayoftheGame) May 27, 2019

