Kelly Clarkson shares two children with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, and the singer shared an update on how her kids are coping amid their parents' split during a new interview with Extra, explaining that her kids' well-being is the most important thing to her.

"It’s just one day when you’re like, 'Wow, this has forever changed,' and it’s not just my heart [that] has changed. There’s other little hearts, too," Clarkson shared. "I have a great family and friends that are there for me. … It’s a very hard thing to navigate, to be able to be honest and share your story, so maybe you can help someone else [by speaking up], but at the same time protecting these little kids you adore."

Clarkson and Blackstock share daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4. "We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists because we want to do it right," the American Idol winner said. "Everyone’s sad and it’s OK to be sad."

Clarkson's fellow The Voice coach Gwen Stefani, who went through her own divorce in 2015, shared that "Kelly and I have been talking about this a lot. We’re so lucky to have music as an outlet for everything we all go through… Music is such therapy when you’re a writer."

"You’re doing a really good job," she told Clarkson, who replied, "I think it’s hard to be a public person. Now you add in a family… they didn’t choose it."

Clarkson previously discussed her divorce during the Season 2 premiere of The Kelly Clarkson Show, explaining that she will likely be keeping the details private in order to protect her children. "2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life," she told viewers. "Definitely didn't see anything coming that came." The 38-year-old filed for divorce from Blackstock in June after nearly seven years of marriage. Blackstock is also dad to daughter Savannah and son Seth from his previous marriage.

"What I'm dealing with is hard — it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts," Clarkson continued. "We know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts," she said. "So I'm usually very open and I usually talk about everything but in this case I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally, but probably won't go too far into it because I'm a mama bear and my kids come first."